Bengaluru rave party: 86 test positive for drugs, cops seize MDMA, cocaine, ganja
Bengaluru rave party: As many as 86 persons who attended the ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory’ rave party at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru have tested positive for drugs
Telugu actor Hema is among the 86 attendees of the 'Sunset to Sunrise Victory' rave party who have tested positive for drugs. The Bengaluru Police has also registered a case against 104 people in connection with rave party attended by scores of men and women, including some actors.