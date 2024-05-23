Telugu actor Hema is among the 86 attendees of the 'Sunset to Sunrise Victory' rave party who have tested positive for drugs. The Bengaluru Police has also registered a case against 104 people in connection with rave party attended by scores of men and women, including some actors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka attended the rave which was organised at a farmhouse in Singena Agrahara area near Electronic City, a report in NDTV said. Another Telugu actor, Aashi Roy, who attended the rave said she was not aware of the “nature of the party."

According to India Today, Central Crime Branch (CCB) will issue notices to those who were tested positive for drug abuse. They will also been summoned in the case. The police busted the rave earlier this week and seized drugs worth crores.

The police have also seized six grams of hydro cannabis, five grams of cocaine, hydro ganja, 14.40 grams of MDMA pills and 1.16 grams of MDMA crystals, ₹500 denomination note coated with cocaine, five mobile phones, and two vehicles – a Volkswagen and a Land Rover. Police have also seized DJ equipment including sound and lighting systems, reports mentioned.

Earlier, a drug trafficker was arrested and narcotics worth over ₹one crore was seized in a joint operation conducted by Tripura Police and C-Company of the 42nd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday, BSF said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Amtali Police in Tripura apprehended the drug trafficker after receiving a tip-off about a drug operation. Led by Officer-in-Charge Ranjit Debnath, the Amtali police, in collaboration with the C Company of the 42nd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a joint operation in the area adjacent to Motinagar School. This operation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and the arrest of the notorious drug trafficker, Sundar Ali.

(With agency inputs)

