Bengaluru road rage: Child injured as miscreants attack family, pelt stone at car; netizens say 'if anti-social…'

  • A family in the car was attacked by a group of miscreants in Bengaluru’s Kasavanahalli, when the thugs threw stones for not stopping as per their demand.

Livemint
Updated1 Nov 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Bengaluru road rage issue.
Bengaluru road rage issue. (X/@AnoopKalekattil)

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic issues and snarls, with people often complaining about being stuck for hours on the road. But recently, the city has also become infamous for becoming a place for road rage cases.

On Wednesday, a family in the car was attacked by a group of miscreants in Bengaluru’s Kasavanahalli, when the thugs threw stones for not stopping as per their demand. In the road rage incident, a child inside has been injured, said the victim and was rushed to the hospital.

Following this, the victim Anoop took to social media and shared a video of the entire attack. In an X post, he wrote, “Rowdies attacked my car near Amrutha college Kasavanahall. They threw a stone at my car, and my child is hospitalised.”

According to the video posted on X by Anoop, his car was stopped in the middle of the road by the miscreants and they demanded Anoop inside to get out of the car. When he refused to come out, stones were hurled at the windows of the car, in which the glass was broken and a child inside the car is said to be injured.

The woman, sitting inside the car, was heard screaming in the video and got out of the car immediately. The reason for the altercation is yet to be known.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with users demanding action against the accused.

Here are a few comments:

One wrote, “Ohh my God! I stay close to this area. I haven't seen any police patrolling during the night. That's needed to keep such elements in check.”

Another wrote, “Is it just me? I feel this has become frequent in the Sarjapur road stretch these days. Particularly around kasavanahalli, doddakanneli and kaikondrahalli areas. What's happening there? Anyone else feels the same?”

A third commented, “MNC's need to consider relocation of their offices out of Bangalore. It's not safe for their staff under Congi regime.. surprisingly no response from Police? It's SHAME”

A fourth said, "Really sad state of affairs in Bangalore nowadays."

A fifth commented, "How many times this is happening in Bangalore. The primary reason is that there were no strict actions from Bangalore police. The attackers know that nothing will happen to them."

"If such anti-social activities are not controlled, Bengaluru will have to pay heavy price for the same," wrote the sixth user.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police responded to the issue and said that action will be taken against the culprits. The Bellandur police took note of the incident.

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Bengaluru road rage: Child injured as miscreants attack family, pelt stone at car; netizens say 'if anti-social…'

