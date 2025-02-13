Bengaluru schoolgirl jumps off 20th floor after mother scolds her over excessive phone use before exams

A schoolgirl from Bengaluru ended her life by jumping off from the 20th floor of an apartment after concerns were raised over time spent with mobile phone, Indo-Asian News Service reported. The shocking incident surfaced on Wednesday and reported in Kadugodi police station, which is located in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

All about Bengaluru schoolgirl The deceased identified as Avantika Chourasia, was a class 10 student of a CBSE school located in Whitefield area, and a daughter of an engineer. The family of the girl hailed from Madhya Pradesh, police said. Avantika Chourasia's mother, who was a homemaker, reprimanded her daughter over excessive phone use.

A private school student, the girl was set to appear in annual exams scheduled to begin on February 15, after abysmal scores in pervious test. The girl's mother had raised objections and rebuked her for using mobile during the examination time, IANS reported. Over the girl's nonchalant behaviour and keen interest in phone, the mother asked her daughter to refrain from spending time on her mobile phone and focus on studies instead.

Why did Bengaluru schoolgirl attempt suicide? According to preliminary investigation, the schoolgirl was enraged by this move and took the extreme step to commit suicide. The official statements from the parents will be recorded and more details regarding the case will emerge as the case would proceed, as per Kadugodi police.

Bengaluru police registered a case of an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case.

Signs and symptoms of phone addiction Psychguides.com outlines signs and symptoms of phone addiction

An urge to use the cell phone repeatedly.

Persistent failed attempts to use cell phone less often.

Preoccupation with smartphone use.

Urge to use phone to ward off anxiety or depression.

Loose of sense of time.

Put relationship or job at risk due to excessive phone use.

Display withdrawal symptoms like anger, tension, depression, irritability and restlessness when cell phone or network is unreachable.