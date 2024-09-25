Bengaluru shocker: Mahalakshmi murder accused Mukthirajan Roy dies by suicide, says top cop

The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of Mahalakshmi, a 29-year-old woman whose maggot-infested body, chopped into 50 pieces and stored in a refrigerator, was found in Bengaluru apartment, has died by suicide, DCP Central-Bengaluru, Shekar H Tekkannavar has informed. The prime accused, Mukthirajan Pratap Roy, was on the run in Odisha in connection with the Mahalakshmi murder case.

The body of the woman was found by her mother and elder sister when her neighbours complained of a foul smell coming off her apartment – a case that drew similarities from the Shraddha Walker case in Delhi. According to the police, the incident happened near Veerana Bhavan in Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

Mahalakshmi's mother Meena Rana spoke to the reporters and said, “The owner of the building informed me that there was a foul smell coming from the house. When I came and opened the door I saw the body of Mahalakshmi cut into pieces. I saw her for the last time at the Rakshabandhan festival. Since then her phone has been switched off.”

Demanding severe punishment for the accused, Mahalakshmi's elder sister said, “Who cuts a woman into pieces like this? I saw her a year ago. Now I saw her in pieces.”