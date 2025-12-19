Bengaluru shocker: Ex-gym trainer kicks kid playing badminton on streets, incident caught on camera

In a disturbing incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a 35-year-old man allegedly kicked a five-year-old boy without any provocation while the child was playing badminton on a residential street in Bengaluru's Thyagarajanagar area. The shocking assault, captured clearly on CCTV, occurred on December 14, 2025, and quickly went viral on social media, prompting swift police action.

What happened on the day The victim, identified as Neiv Jain, was enjoying a game of badminton with other children near his relatives' home on Old Post Office Road. Around 1:15 PM, the accused, Ranjith alias Ranjan, a local resident and former gym trainer, suddenly approached from behind. Footage shows him running towards the boy and delivering a forceful kick to his back, sending the child tumbling onto the road.

The boy's mother, Deepika Jain, who was visiting her brother's house with her son, described the attack vividly. She alleged that her son was kicked "like a football," resulting in bleeding above his eyebrow and abrasions on his hands and legs.

The accused was identified Seeking justice for her son, the mother, Deepika Jain, approached the police on the same day and demanded legal action against the accused. Initially, the complaint was registered as a non-cognisable register (NCR), requiring further enquiry.

Following a preliminary investigation, Banashankari Police obtained permission from the II Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court on December 15 and subsequently registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 115(2).

The police quickly identified the accused as Ranjan, an unmarried resident of the same neighbourhood who had quit his job as a gym trainer.

Police arrested Ranjan after the video gained widespread online attention. Investigations revealed that Ranjan is reportedly suffering from mental health issues and is undergoing treatment. A senior police officer noted that there are no prior criminal cases against him, but he tends to remain isolated.

This incident highlights the role of CCTV in bringing such unprovoked attacks to light, leading to public demands for stronger measures to protect vulnerable children. Police have assured that necessary action will continue based on evidence.