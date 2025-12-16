Bengaluru Shocker: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Robbed At Home By Zomato Delivery Personnel

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 09:52 pm IST

Zomato delivery boy caught stealing sump cover from Grammy winner Ricky Kej's Bengaluru home! 3-time Grammy composer & environmentalist Ricky Kej exposes trespass—delivery exec enters twice, scouts first, then steals. How bold! Kej tweets, tagging Zomato & Bengaluru Police. Zomato: Concerning, investigating immediately. Police: Share details. Urban safety alert—routine delivery turns nightmare, highlighting vulnerabilities in app-based services. Is your home safe? Zomato promises action.