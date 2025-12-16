Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ News / Bengaluru Shocker: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Robbed At Home By Zomato Delivery Personnel

Bengaluru Shocker: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Robbed At Home By Zomato Delivery Personnel

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 09:52 pm IST Livemint

Zomato delivery boy caught stealing sump cover from Grammy winner Ricky Kej's Bengaluru home! 3-time Grammy composer & environmentalist Ricky Kej exposes trespass—delivery exec enters twice, scouts first, then steals. How bold! Kej tweets, tagging Zomato & Bengaluru Police. Zomato: Concerning, investigating immediately. Police: Share details. Urban safety alert—routine delivery turns nightmare, highlighting vulnerabilities in app-based services. Is your home safe? Zomato promises action.