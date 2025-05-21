Bengaluru shocker! Minor girl’s body found in suitcase near railway bridge, probe underway

In a disturbing discovery on Wednesday, the body of an unidentified girl, estimated to be between eight and ten years old, was found stuffed inside a suitcase near the Old Chandapura Railway Bridge on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The suitcase was abandoned close to Hosur Main Road in Anekal Taluk, raising immediate concerns among local authorities and the community.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations suggest that the body was concealed in the suitcase at a different location before being discarded from a moving train. “It appears the suitcase was thrown from railway property, likely from a moving train. Normally, such cases fall under railway police jurisdiction, but since it relates to our area, we are involved,” stated CK Baba, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, as reported by India Today.

He further confirmed that the victim’s identity remains unknown, as no identification or personal belongings were found with the body.

The Suryanagar police promptly visited the scene to conduct an initial inspection.

Meanwhile, the Baiyappanahalli railway police are expected to take over the investigation upon arrival.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations and coordinating with railway officials to trace train movements during the suspected time frame of the incident.

Advertisement

A detailed probe is underway to ascertain the girl’s identity and uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Also Read | Karnataka man dies after drinking 5 liquor bottles for ₹10,000 dare

This case has reignited concerns over the safety of vulnerable children in the region, coming shortly after a similar incident on 12 May, when a 14-year-old tribal girl, who was deaf and mute, was found dead near railway tracks in Ramanagara district.

Following that incident, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the public of a thorough investigation. “It is our duty to ensure justice—whether it’s a case of vengeance, abuse, or anything else,” he had said after meeting the victim’s family.

As the investigation continues, authorities have pledged to leave no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice and providing answers to a grieving community.