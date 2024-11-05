Bengaluru shocker: Speeding Mercedes Benz kills woman; drunk driver refuses to stop, hits biker — here’s what happened

A Bengaluru woman was fatally struck by a Mercedes Benz car driven by a drunk driver on November 2. The accused has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published5 Nov 2024, 03:37 PM IST
A 20-year-old drunk man driving a Mercedes Benz mowed down a woman in Bengaluru. The accused has been charged with culpable homicide for his reckless driving.
A 20-year-old drunk man driving a Mercedes Benz mowed down a woman in Bengaluru. The accused has been charged with culpable homicide for his reckless driving.(PTI)

A Bengaluru woman was killed after being mowed down by a speeding car on November 2. The horrific incident took place near Kengeri Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC), where the 30-year-old woman, identified as Sandhya AS, was fatally struck by the speeding Mercedes Benz, reported PTI.

According to the report, the driver was in an inebriated state when the tragedy happened. The Bengaluru police responded promptly after being alerted about the incident. The DCP of Traffic West said, "We have apprehended the accused immediately, and he has been sent to judicial custody," reported India Today.

Also Read | Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launched in India, starting at ₹78.5 lakhs

Here's what happened

Sandhya was trying to cross the road on Saturday when the driver of the luxury car, under the influence of alcohol, rammed into the pedestrian. The accused, identified as 20-year-old Dhanush, had consumed alcohol beyond permissible limits and hence lost control of the vehicle.

“An alcometer test of the accused driver showed that he had 177 mg/100 ml of blood alcohol content, which was way higher than the legally permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml,” PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Also Read | 4 Auto launches to watch out for this festive season: Check details

The accused reportedly continued his rash driving on the busy Mysuru Road and ultimately rammed into a 23-year-old biker. The two-wheeler rider named Syed Arbaz, who suffered minor injuries, and Sandhya were rushed to the hospital, where the latter was declared brought dead.

A traffic official said, "We have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public road), 125 A (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused car driver at Kengeri traffic police station and arrested him," reported PTI.

Also Read | A Mercedes-Benz Fire May Cloud Korea’s EV Transition

Dhanush is the son of Veera Shiva, the owner of a private bus travel company. The Bengaluru police levelled culpable homicide charges against the youth after the fatal collision. Dhanush’s father had purchased the luxury car recently, as per media reports. On the fateful day, Dhanush drove the vehicle to a mall near Yeshwanthpur with a friend and consumed a few drinks. The long drive on Saturday night resulted in the twin road accident.

 

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsBengaluru shocker: Speeding Mercedes Benz kills woman; drunk driver refuses to stop, hits biker — here’s what happened

