Bengaluru shocker: Speeding Mercedes Benz kills woman; drunk driver refuses to stop, hits biker — here’s what happened

A Bengaluru woman was killed after being mowed down by a speeding car on November 2. The horrific incident took place near Kengeri Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC), where the 30-year-old woman, identified as Sandhya AS, was fatally struck by the speeding Mercedes Benz, reported PTI.

According to the report, the driver was in an inebriated state when the tragedy happened. The Bengaluru police responded promptly after being alerted about the incident. The DCP of Traffic West said, "We have apprehended the accused immediately, and he has been sent to judicial custody," reported India Today.

Here's what happened Sandhya was trying to cross the road on Saturday when the driver of the luxury car, under the influence of alcohol, rammed into the pedestrian. The accused, identified as 20-year-old Dhanush, had consumed alcohol beyond permissible limits and hence lost control of the vehicle.

“An alcometer test of the accused driver showed that he had 177 mg/100 ml of blood alcohol content, which was way higher than the legally permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml,” PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The accused reportedly continued his rash driving on the busy Mysuru Road and ultimately rammed into a 23-year-old biker. The two-wheeler rider named Syed Arbaz, who suffered minor injuries, and Sandhya were rushed to the hospital, where the latter was declared brought dead.

A traffic official said, "We have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public road), 125 A (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused car driver at Kengeri traffic police station and arrested him," reported PTI.