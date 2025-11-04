Bengaluru shocker: Woman alleges sexual harassment, public indecency while walking her dog in Indiranagar

In a shocker coming from Bengaluru city of Karnataka, a young woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed and subjected to public indecency by a man while she was walking her dog early on Saturday, November 1. The police said in a statement that the 33-year-old was walking her dog in the Indiranagar area around 11:57 am when the incident happened.

Indiranagar is known as one of posh and affluent residential areas in East Bengaluru.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, around 11:57 a m, when she was walking her pet, suddenly when an unknown man, believed to be in his 30s, called out 'Madam' to get her attention.

When she turned, he allegedly began to publicly expose himself and masturbate, according to the complaint filed by the woman.

The complainant said the man had deliberately targeted her to outrage her modesty. Shocked by the incident, she ran home with her dog and later informed her sister and a friend about what had happened. Also Read | Woman alleges assault at Kolkata nightclub, Park Street gang-rape link suspected: What did police say

A case has been registered against the unidentified man for sexual harassment under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused, a senior police officer said.

Recently, a college student in Coimbatore city of Tamil Nadu alleged that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three men near the international airport on November 2, Sunday.

According to her complaint, the three accused – identified as Guna, Satish and Karthik – attacked and chased away the male friend of the 19-year-old student and allegedly sexually assaulted her night at a secluded spot.

Earlier today, November 4, the police confirmed that the three men were shot at when they tried to escape when they found themselves surrounded by the police. They were found to have been involved in criminal cases in the past.

After thoroughly checking CCTV footage, the Peelamedu police narrowed down on the trio hiding at an isolated place in Vellikinaru.

While one of them sustained a gun shot in one leg, the other two were injured in both legs when the police opened fire as they tried to escape, the official said.