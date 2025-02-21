Bengaluru shocker: Woman gang-raped on hotel’s terrace after dinner; 3 in custody, fourth accused absconding

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru.

The incident took place around midnight on Thursday in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru.

According to police, the woman, aged 33 and married, works in catering services and serves food at events.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was waiting at Jyothi Nivas College junction when four men in their 20s approached her and started a conversation. After befriending her, they invited her to dinner at a hotel.

After dinner, the accused allegedly made sexual advances and gang-raped her on the terrace of a private hotel.

She was also threatened by the accused to not tell about the incident to anyone. They released her around 6 am on Friday, said the police.

After reaching home, she narrated the incident to her husband and informed the police later.

The police have arrested the three accused and efforts are underway to nab the fourth person.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case at Koramangala police station under Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested three accused. The fourth accused has also been identified, and efforts are underway to nab him," Joint Commissioner (East) Ramesh Banoth told PTI.

All the four accused hail from other states and work in hotels.

Man held for raping minor in Ghaziabad A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly raping a minor and filming the act, police said on Thursday.

Police said the accused was in a "relationship" with the 14-year-old girl.

A case has been filed against him based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother on Wednesday, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ajay Kumar Singh said the girl informed her mother about her "relationship" with the accused and that he had filmed their intimate moments.

The officer said that the girl was not willing to have sexual relations with the accused recently, following which he threatened to make the videos of their physical relations public and even sent a clip to a friend of the girl's mother.