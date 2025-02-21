Bengaluru shocker: Woman gang-raped on hotel’s terrace after dinner; 3 in custody, fourth accused absconding

  • The incident took place around midnight on Thursday in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru.

Livemint
Published21 Feb 2025, 07:47 PM IST
Advertisement
The police have arrested the three accused and efforts are underway to nab the fourth person. File photo

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru.

The incident took place around midnight on Thursday in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru.

According to police, the woman, aged 33 and married, works in catering services and serves food at events.

Also Read | Gujarat shocker: Tribal woman assaulted, disrobed, paraded in village by mob

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was waiting at Jyothi Nivas College junction when four men in their 20s approached her and started a conversation. After befriending her, they invited her to dinner at a hotel.

Advertisement

After dinner, the accused allegedly made sexual advances and gang-raped her on the terrace of a private hotel.

She was also threatened by the accused to not tell about the incident to anyone. They released her around 6 am on Friday, said the police.

After reaching home, she narrated the incident to her husband and informed the police later.

The police have arrested the three accused and efforts are underway to nab the fourth person.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case at Koramangala police station under Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested three accused. The fourth accused has also been identified, and efforts are underway to nab him," Joint Commissioner (East) Ramesh Banoth told PTI.

Advertisement

All the four accused hail from other states and work in hotels.

 

Also Read | Delhi shocker: Charred body of woman found in suitcase, cousin confesses

Man held for raping minor in Ghaziabad

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly raping a minor and filming the act, police said on Thursday.

Police said the accused was in a "relationship" with the 14-year-old girl.

A case has been filed against him based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother on Wednesday, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ajay Kumar Singh said the girl informed her mother about her "relationship" with the accused and that he had filmed their intimate moments.

The officer said that the girl was not willing to have sexual relations with the accused recently, following which he threatened to make the videos of their physical relations public and even sent a clip to a friend of the girl's mother.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsBengaluru shocker: Woman gang-raped on hotel’s terrace after dinner; 3 in custody, fourth accused absconding
First Published:21 Feb 2025, 07:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App