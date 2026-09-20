Bengaluru Software Charge: Property owners to pay additional fee with tax, here's what it is and how much it can cost

Bengaluru property owners have to pay an additional fee alongside their property tax. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has begun charging an annual ‘software charge’ on commercial and residential properties, as per media reports. The new charge has now sparked a debate, earning criticism from taxpayers about the additional fee.

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What is software charge in Bengaluru According to a report by Hindustan Times, the software charge is being charged alongside the annual property tax by the five corporations of the city under the GBA. It is said to be for the technology that enables property owners to pay their civic dues online.

How much property owners have to pay Reportedly, GBA will be charging an annual ‘software charge’ of ₹200 on residential properties. For commercial properties, the charge is ₹1,000 as per reports.

Deccan Herald reported that the new tax demand comes midway through the financial year. It is also reported that the newly levied charge arrived without any official announcement.

Reportedly, the software charge has left many questioning the additional fee and its timing.

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GBA breaks silence Reportedly, GBA clarified that the software fee was implemented as a necessary measure. It is said to cover the recurring costs of maintaining and upgrading the digital infrastructure, which is used for property tax collection and other civic-related services. Officials reportedly said that the authority has no independent revenue source to fund the IT-related expenses in the sector.

GBA Special Commissioner (Revenue and IT) Munish Moudgil has defended the software charge, stating that civic services in Bengaluru have been changed due to the introduction of technology.

“In building a world-class city, we need world-class software and IT infrastructure,” Moudgil was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Reportedly, he claimed that development and maintenance of these digital systems requires a substantial amount of funds. He added that the annual ₹200 charge for residential properties is nominal when compared with the time and convenience offered to citizens via digital services.

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The GBA reportedly cited its e-Khata system as an example of the scale of its digital transformation. Moudgil alleged that nearly 12 lakh e-Khatas had been issued in less than two years, which he believed would not have been possible with traditional, paper-based systems.

GBA also claimed that digital systems have helped to accelerate a disposal rate of around 98% as applications typically processed within seven to eight days. It also added that applicants usually receive e-Khatas in about a week's time.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



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Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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