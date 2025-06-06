Bengaluru Stampede: RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale moves Karnataka High Court against arrest

Bengaluru Stampede: Nikhil Sosale, the Marketing and Revenue Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge his arrest relating to the stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bar and Bench reported.

Sosale has argued that the manner of his arrest was unlawful, arbitrary, and infringed upon his fundamental rights. The Marketing and Revenue Head has sought orders from the Court declaring his arrest as illegal and for releasing him from custody.

Eleven people lost their lives and 56 others were injured in the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 3, which occurred after a massive crowd gathered to welcome the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team following their Indian Premier League (IPL) victory — the team's first in 18 years.

‘arrest is motivated…’ Cubbon Park Police Station registered a first information report (FIR) against RCSPL and its officials including Sosale, after which,Sosale was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport and taken into custody by the police, on June 6.

Nikhil Sosale's petition stated that his arrest was carried out solely on the Karnataka CM's directive, even before a preliminary police inquiry was conducted.

An ambulance arrives at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, in Bengaluru. (AP)

Sosale argued that this action violated his fundamental right to freedom under Article 19 of the Constitution and went against the principles of natural justice.

"It is clear from the timing of the Petitioner's arrest, which is evidently the result of an oral directive of the Hon'ble Chief Minister to arrest various RCB officials - that too, in the absence of any investigation whatsoever - that the Petitioner's arrest is motivated and an attempt to shift the blame of the tragedy to RCSPL and its officials," reads Sosale's petition, reported Bar and Bench.

Karnataka cricket body denies role in stampede The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), issued a statement. clarifying that it had no role in organising the felicitation event and was neither involved in gate nor crowd management.

“The decision to hold the event was taken by the government. It was conducted at Vidhana Soudha, not at Chinnaswamy Stadium,” the association said in its statement, clarifying that the Association's role is limited to the renting of the venue.

Bengaluru police commissioner over stampede The Karnataka government on Thursday, June 5 took action against the police officers allegedly responsible for the Bengaluru stampede, suspending several high-ranking officials, including the city's police commissioner.

