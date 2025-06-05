Senior IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh posted as Bengaluru Police Commissioner

In a swift administrative move, Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Seemanth Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru city. The official notification, issued on Thursday, confirms that Singh will hold the position until further orders.

This appointment comes in the immediate aftermath of a tragic incident that occurred on Wednesday outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A devastating stampede claimed the lives of 11 people and left over 50 injured, prompting urgent action from the state government.

In response, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, citing dereliction of duty in managing the crowd and ensuring public safety during the event.

Seemanth Kumar Singh, an IPS officer of the 1996 Karnataka cadre batch, was serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force prior to this transfer. His extensive experience in law enforcement and crowd management is expected to be instrumental in restoring public confidence and strengthening the city’s policing framework.

The official notification reads: “Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS (KN: 1996), Additional Director General of Police, Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bengaluru.”

‘Never a believer in roadshows’: Gautam Gambhir Ahead of leaving for the England tour, the Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir on Thursday expressed his condolences to families who lost their members in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and said that he “was never a believer in roadshows.”

The incident occurred when thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite players ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebrations on Wednesday.

"I was never a believer in roadshows. I had the same statement to make even after winning in 2007; we should never have roadshows. I think the lives of people are far more important than this, and I will continue to say that. Maybe in the future we should try not to hold roadshows, instead we can do it in the stadium. It's very tragic what happened yesterday, and my heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives," Gambhir said during India's pre-departure press conference on Thursday.

"All I can say is, we need to be responsible. Every life matters. If we are not ready to hold a road show, we should not do that. You cannot at any point of time lose 11 people," he added.