Bengaluru startup’s ₹40 LPA full-stack engineer job offer without a degree stuns Internet—What’s the catch?

A Bengaluru-based startup, Smallest AI, set social media abuzz with an unconventional job posting. The company is offering a full-stack engineer role with a salary package of up to ₹40 LPA—without requiring a college degree or even a resume. Instead, candidates are asked to submit a 100-word introduction and links to their best work.

Advertisement

The job post, shared on X, quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens from the tech community.

Internet Reacts: Unrealistic or Revolutionary? Many users praised the shift toward skill-based hiring, where portfolios and real-world experience matter more than traditional credentials.

One user commented, “Skills prevail than resume. 😄 [sic]”, highlighting how companies are increasingly prioritising demonstrated expertise over degrees.

Also Read | Wipro Ventres raises nearly ₹1,740 crore in fourth round of fundraise

However, others questioned the breakdown of the ₹40 LPA package, particularly the portion allocated to ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans) versus a fixed cash salary, and wondered if there was a catch.

A sceptical user asked, “Are you lying (or let's be more charitable: misinformed) about the CTC or are the ESOPs per year [sic]?” expressing doubts about whether the compensation structure was as lucrative as it seemed.

Advertisement

Another key point of contention was the requirement for a ‘cracked’ full-stack engineer with just 0-2 years of experience.

One user questioned, “Cracked full-stack engineer in just 0-2 YOE? Is it possible [sic]?” arguing that mastering full-stack development usually took longer.

Some users also noted how the hiring process itself—being announced and discussed on X—reflected an evolving trend in recruitment.

One user wrote, “X is taking over LinkedIn in a true sense! [sic]”, indicating how startups are increasingly using social media to scout talent rather than traditional job platforms.

Also Read | Reid Hoffman sees bright AI future hopes tech peers are right about Trump

While some users remained doubtful about the actual compensation and experience requirements, Smallest AI has undoubtedly sparked a larger discussion about the future of tech hiring.

Whether more companies will follow suit or if the viral X post was simply a bold marketing move remains to be seen.