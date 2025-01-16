A Bengaluru techie set herself ablaze after alleged harassment from uncle who claimed to have some intimate videos of her.

The incident happened on January 12 when the techie, identified as Suhasi Singh, went to meet her uncle at a hotel near Kundalahalli metro station after 8 pm. The two had met to resolve the matter.

The uncle and suspect, Praveen Singh, has been arrested. Police have found a pendrive from the suspect and have initiated an investigation.

Suhasi Singh worked for a prominent IT company in Bengaluru, Deccan Herald reported. According to the report, she poured petrol on herself and set herself ablaze.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died. Also Read | Instagram reel addiction causes death? UP woman ends life after fight with husband over making videos

An NDTV report said that Praveen had forced niece Suhasi to meet him at the hotel, denying which, he said he would make her private videos viral and also share them with her parents.