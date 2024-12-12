Bengaluru techie suicide: The family of Nikita Singhania, implicated in Atul Subhash's suicide, reportedly deserted their Jaunpur home to avoid arrest. Atul Subhash committed suicide after suffering years of harassment, torture, emotional distress and humiliation.

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's in-laws are reportedly on the run and have left their Jaunpur residence. This development comes a day after the accused family threatened reporters over their coverage of Atul Subhash's suicide.

Family of Subhash’s estranged wife Nikita Singhania, who were implicated in the suicide of the techie, were named in an FIR filed by Bengaluru police and charged with sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Atul Subhash, who is in the news after his 24-page suicide note surfaced, purportedly committed suicide at his residence on Monday. He took this extreme step after suffering years of harassment, torture, emotional distress and humiliation at the hands his wife, her family and a UP judge.

The 34-year-old techie also left a 90-minute video on Rumble before taking ending his life, where he explained the circumstances behind his decision. The couple married in April 2019 and in the following year had a child. In 2022, Nikita Singhania lodged an FIR against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of dowry harassment.

However, Karnataka Police has not yet provided any official communication to Uttar Pradesh Police. "We are yet to receive any official communication from the Bengaluru Police over this case," PTI quoted Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma as saying. Nikita Singhania lives in Delhi with her son and works in the National Capital while her family lives in Jaunpur.

To avoid arrest, Nikita Singhania's family have reportedly vacated their house in Uttar Pradesh and are absconding. Viral video of their escape is doing the rounds on social media. The video clip shows Subhash's mother-in-law Nisha Singhania leaving her home on a bike in the wee hours on Thursday, while Subhash's brother-in-law Anurag Singhania seems to execute the plan. Later, Anurag Singhania also reportedly fled the scene.

A police official informed news agency PTI that around 1:00 am, Nisha Singhania and her son Anurag alias Piyush Singhania left their house located in the Khowa Mandi area and have since not returned. Jaunpur residence of Subhash’s in-laws was found to be locked on Thursday morning, as can be seen in the visuals provided above.

Nikita Singhania's family had said, “We are not guilty of what happened. We will come out with all the proof soon. We have done nothing wrong. We regret Atul’s death."

Jaunpur Superintendent said that there was a routine-level of police deployment in the Khowa Mandi area as required for law-and-order maintenance. As per PTI report that mentions Kotwali police station in-charge Inspector Mithilesh Mishra statement, police have no orders to arrest Nisha Singhania and others. Furthermore, the police or authorities cannot prevent them from leaving their home, or place them under house arrest.