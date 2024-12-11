Atul Subhash suicide case: Marathahalli police registered an FIR on the complaint filed by Atul Subhash's brother Bikas Kumar against 4 people including the techie's wife Nikita Singhania. The FIR has been registered under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FIR has been filed against Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania and uncle Sushil Singhania.

In the suicide video, Atul accused his wife, her family members, and a judge of harassment, extortion, and corruption. Atul Subhash married Nikita Singhania in 2019 and had a child together.

In the complaint file by Bikas, it is alleged that the four accused filed a false case against Atul after their divorce and insisted on paying ₹3 crore for the settlement of the case. In addition to this, the complaint also alleges that Atul's wife had demanded ₹30 lakh to allow him to visit his son who is now four years old.

The complaint further alleges that Atul commited suicide as he was harrased mentally and physically. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.