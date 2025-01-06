In a suspected murder-suicide pact, a techie and his wife allegedly killed their two children before committing suicide at their rented residence in RMV 2nd Stage, Bengaluru, within the limits of Sadashivanagar Police Station, Karnataka. The incident likely happened on Sunday night and their bodies were found on Monday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police are investigating for a murder-suicide pact angle between the Bengaluru techie husband and his wife. The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Anup Kumar, his wife 35-year-old Rakhi, and their two kids, 5-year-old daughter Anupriya, and 2-year-old son Priyansh.

According to an NDTV report, the house help arrived at their rented apartment on Monday morning but despite repeated doorbell rings, the couple did not open the door. The help then approached the neighbours who called the police. The cops broke into the flat and recovered the dead bodies of the kids and the couple. The police did not recover any suicide note from the flat.

According to the preliminary investigation, Anup and Rakhi poisoned their children before hanging themselves. Their house help has informed the police that the techie's elder kid, Anupria was a child with special needs and it might have been troubling the couple. But they did not show any sign of stress; the couple had even made plans to visit Puducherry.