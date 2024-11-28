Bengaluru terror conspiracy case: NIA extradites key LeT fugitive Salman Khan from Rwanda | Details here

In a major development, the NIA has extradited Salman Khan, a significant LeT fugitive, from Rwanda related to the Bengaluru prisons terror conspiracy.

Livemint
Updated28 Nov 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Bengaluru terror conspiracy case: NIA extradites key LeT fugitive Salman Khan from Rwanda ( Photo as found in CBI records)
Bengaluru terror conspiracy case: NIA extradites key LeT fugitive Salman Khan from Rwanda ( Photo as found in CBI records)

Bengaluru prisons terror conspiracy case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)has secured the extradition of a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) fugitive, Salman Khan, from Rwanda.

According to a report by the CBI, Salman Rehman Khan had assisted in providing of arms, ammunition and explosives to further terrorist activities in Bengaluru city.

(more to come…)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsBengaluru terror conspiracy case: NIA extradites key LeT fugitive Salman Khan from Rwanda | Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    566.60
    02:11 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    42.8 (8.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.45
    02:10 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -0.5 (-0.36%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,181.55
    02:11 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -18.2 (-1.52%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,446.75
    02:11 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    48.4 (2.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    239.10
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    9.1 (3.96%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    874.00
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    25.65 (3.02%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,912.90
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    56.5 (1.16%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,459.05
    01:57 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.12%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,072.00
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -400.8 (-6.19%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,116.00
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -71.9 (-6.05%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,425.05
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -80.45 (-5.34%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    648.60
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.15 (-4.72%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    01:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    299.40
    02:01 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    23.65 (8.58%)

    Adani Power share price

    566.65
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    42.85 (8.18%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.84
    02:02 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.28 (6.79%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.