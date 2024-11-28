Hello User
Business News/ News / Bengaluru terror conspiracy case: NIA extradites key LeT fugitive Salman Khan from Rwanda | Details here

Bengaluru terror conspiracy case: NIA extradites key LeT fugitive Salman Khan from Rwanda | Details here

Livemint

In a major development, the NIA has extradited Salman Khan, a significant LeT fugitive, from Rwanda related to the Bengaluru prisons terror conspiracy.

Bengaluru terror conspiracy case: NIA extradites key LeT fugitive Salman Khan from Rwanda ( Photo as found in CBI records)

Bengaluru prisons terror conspiracy case: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)has secured the extradition of a key Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) fugitive, Salman Khan, from Rwanda.

According to a report by the CBI, Salman Rehman Khan had assisted in providing of arms, ammunition and explosives to further terrorist activities in Bengaluru city.

(more to come…)

