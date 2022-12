Bengaluru to face power cuts on 17-18 Dec; Check list of affected areas here

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has said that several areas of Bengaluru city is set to face power cut this weekend i.e. on 17 and 18 December. The city will face power cuts due to the scheduled quarterly maintenance works undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). According to BESCOM, the power cuts will take place from 10 am-3 pm.

