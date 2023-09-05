Bengaluru to face scheduled power cuts till 7 September. Check list of affected areas here1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Bengaluru to experience scheduled power cuts affecting numerous areas from Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm.
Bengaluru city is set to experience scheduled power interruptions throughout the week, with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) announcing planned power cuts to undertake several projects. These disruptions are expected to affect numerous areas from Tuesday to Thursday, specifically during the hours of 10 am to 5 pm.