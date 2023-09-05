Bengaluru city is set to experience scheduled power interruptions throughout the week, with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) announcing planned power cuts to undertake several projects. These disruptions are expected to affect numerous areas from Tuesday to Thursday, specifically during the hours of 10 am to 5 pm.

The scheduled power cuts are essential for various projects undertaken by power supply companies, including routine maintenance, reconductoring, jungle cutting, and tree trimming, among others. Here's day-by-day list of affected that may experience power cuts:

September 5, Tuesday

Mathi, Anjaneya Nagara, Gonivada, Gonivada Camp, Hoovinamadu And Thimmappa Camp, Nagarasahalli, Jadaganalli Village, Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Kanchipura G. P., Kainodu G. P., Mathod G. P., Karehalli G. P., Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, 2nd Main Road 4th Block, Rajajinagar, Gubbanna Industrial Estate, Apollo Bar Dtc - 38, Apollo Bar 7th Cross, 6th Block Rajajinagar, Gkw Layout, Suvarana Layout, Anubhavanagar, Priyadharshini Layout, Pf Layout, Shivananda Nagar, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main, Industrial Town, A. D. Halli, Kuvempu Rangamandira Park, Veerabhadreshwara Theatre, part of Beml Layout, Manivilas Garden, Ngo's Colony, Kamalanagar Govt. School, Vrushabhavathi Nagar, Chandra Nagar, Veterinary Hospital, Shankar Nag Bus Stop and Kamala Nagar surroundings.

September 6, Wednesday

Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Mathod G. P., Karehalli G. P., Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, 6th Block, Rajajinagar, Apollo Bar Dtc - 38, Apollo Bar 7th Cross, Subbanna Gardan, Income Tax Layout, Widia Layout, Marenahalli, Maruthi Nagar 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main, Industrial Town, A. D. Halli, Kamakshipalya, Old Police Station Road, Swayam Prabha Road, Health Centre, Gadi Muddanna Road, Najappa Flour Mill, and MLA House.

September 7, Thursday

Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Belagur Gp, Ballasamudra Gp, Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, 1st & 2nd Block Rajajinagar, Subbana Garden, Vinayaka Layout, Bapuji Layout, Chandra Layout 60 Ft Road, Vyalikaval Layout, Kpa Block, Wcr, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main, Industrial Town, A. D. Halli, Kempegowda Part, Laxmi Nagar, Kirloskar Colony, 1st Stage Karnataka Layout, Kaveri Nagar, Kasturi Layout, Chandra Nagar, Part Of Kamala Nagar, Ngo's Colony & Kurubarahalli Surroundings.