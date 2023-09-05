comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 05 2023 15:44:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.7 0%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 234.85 -0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.05 1.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.05 0.37%
Business News/ News / Bengaluru to face scheduled power cuts till 7 September. Check list of affected areas here
Back

Bengaluru city is set to experience scheduled power interruptions throughout the week, with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) announcing planned power cuts to undertake several projects. These disruptions are expected to affect numerous areas from Tuesday to Thursday, specifically during the hours of 10 am to 5 pm.

The scheduled power cuts are essential for various projects undertaken by power supply companies, including routine maintenance, reconductoring, jungle cutting, and tree trimming, among others. Here's day-by-day list of affected that may experience power cuts:

September 5, Tuesday

Mathi, Anjaneya Nagara, Gonivada, Gonivada Camp, Hoovinamadu And Thimmappa Camp, Nagarasahalli, Jadaganalli Village, Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Kanchipura G. P., Kainodu G. P., Mathod G. P., Karehalli G. P., Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, 2nd Main Road 4th Block, Rajajinagar, Gubbanna Industrial Estate, Apollo Bar Dtc - 38, Apollo Bar 7th Cross, 6th Block Rajajinagar, Gkw Layout, Suvarana Layout, Anubhavanagar, Priyadharshini Layout, Pf Layout, Shivananda Nagar, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main, Industrial Town, A. D. Halli, Kuvempu Rangamandira Park, Veerabhadreshwara Theatre, part of Beml Layout, Manivilas Garden, Ngo's Colony, Kamalanagar Govt. School, Vrushabhavathi Nagar, Chandra Nagar, Veterinary Hospital, Shankar Nag Bus Stop and Kamala Nagar surroundings.

Also read: Mercedes Benz’s first OS to come out of Bengaluru: CTO

September 6, Wednesday

Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Mathod G. P., Karehalli G. P., Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, 6th Block, Rajajinagar, Apollo Bar Dtc - 38, Apollo Bar 7th Cross, Subbanna Gardan, Income Tax Layout, Widia Layout, Marenahalli, Maruthi Nagar 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main, Industrial Town, A. D. Halli, Kamakshipalya, Old Police Station Road, Swayam Prabha Road, Health Centre, Gadi Muddanna Road, Najappa Flour Mill, and MLA House.

Also read: ‘Renting my 2 BHK in Indiranagar,' viral Bengaluru man's rent hike sparks meme trend

September 7, Thursday

Gundimadu, Agrahara, Kunagali, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Belagur Gp, Ballasamudra Gp, Ramalingapura, Salapura, Balapura, Madenahalli, Mannamma Temple, Sakshihalli, Tuppadakoana, Karemadanahalli, 1st & 2nd Block Rajajinagar, Subbana Garden, Vinayaka Layout, Bapuji Layout, Chandra Layout 60 Ft Road, Vyalikaval Layout, Kpa Block, Wcr, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main, Industrial Town, A. D. Halli, Kempegowda Part, Laxmi Nagar, Kirloskar Colony, 1st Stage Karnataka Layout, Kaveri Nagar, Kasturi Layout, Chandra Nagar, Part Of Kamala Nagar, Ngo's Colony & Kurubarahalli Surroundings.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 03:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App