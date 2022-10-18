Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that the Central government was planning green express highways between Mumbai and Bengaluru that would cut down the travel time to five hours. Similarly, the green express highways would shorten the travel time between Pune and Bengaluru to 3.5 to 4 hours.

The distance between Bengaluru and Mumbai is 981.4 km and currently, the road travel takes around 16-17 hours.

Speaking about infrastructure development, Nitin Gadkari said, “We are planning a green express highway between Mumbai and Bangalore."

It will be a 5 hours journey between Mumbai-Bangalore and 3.5 to 4 hours between Pune and Bangalore, Nitin Gadkari added. The Union minister said that the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway will take a turn from near the Ring Road of Pune and start as the highway towards Bangalore.

Nitin Gadkari said the decision has been taken to make 26 green express highways in the country in the next three years to reduce travel time. "In the next three years, we are building 26 green expressways," he said, adding that one can travel from Delhi to Dehradun, Haridwar or Jaipur in two hours thereafter.

By the end of December 2022, the Union minister said, there will be new highways wherein travel time from Delhi to Chandigarh will be two-and-a-half hours, Delhi to Amritsar 4 hours, Delhi to Katra 6 hours, Delhi to Srinagar 8 hours and Delhi to Mumbai 12 hours, Delhi to Jaipur two hours and Chennai to Bangalore also two hours.

It used to earlier take 4.5 hours to travel from Meerut to Delhi but now people are coming in 40 minutes, Nitin Gadkari claimed.

"Under Narendra Modi's leadership before 2024, India's road infrastructure will be the same as that in the United States, I promise. There is no shortage of funds," Nitin Gadkari said, adding that the Central government will change the entire infrastructure of the country.

(with agency inputs)