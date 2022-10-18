Bengaluru to Mumbai now in 5 hours as govt plans green expressway2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 10:40 PM IST
- The distance between Bengaluru and Mumbai is 981.4 km and currently, the road travel takes around 16-17 hours
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that the Central government was planning green express highways between Mumbai and Bengaluru that would cut down the travel time to five hours. Similarly, the green express highways would shorten the travel time between Pune and Bengaluru to 3.5 to 4 hours.