Bengaluru traffic alert! Check road closures, alternate routes for PM Modi's visit today — Key routes to take and avoid

Bengaluru traffic police issued a road advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit scheduled for August 10. As per Prime Minister's Office, he is set to flag-off 3 Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru at the event slated for 11:00 AM. Besides this, he will inaugurate the Yellow line of Bangalore metro and take a metro ride to Electronic City metro station from RV Road (Ragigudda).
“Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over ₹15,610 crore,” PMO's press release dated August 9 adds.
Traffic restrictions will be in place from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM. Check key routes to take and avoid on Sunday.
The traffic advisory states, “In the view of VVIP visit to the Bengaluru City on 10/08/2025, the following traffic arrangements were made from 10:00 AM To 2:30 PM in the interest of smooth movement of traffic. All vehicles will be diverted to Bannerghatta Road at the Bannerghatta Nice Toll.”
Traffic restrictions will be effective on the following routes:
Vehicles travelling to Electronic city Toll from Nice Road will be diverted along the following routes:
Alternate route: Vehicles heading to Electronic City through the Nelamangala NICE Toll-Magadhi road NICE Toll-Kengeri NICE Toll-Kanakapura Nice Toll will be re-routed at the Bannerghatta Road Toll.
Motorists travelling to Electronic City will have to take Bannerghatta Road route - NICE Road Junction - Sharewood Junction - Kolifarm Gate Junction Bannerghatta Village -Jigani to Hosur Road / Electronic City.
To reach the Chandapura-Attibele-Hosur road, motorist will have to take a left turn near Dabaspet by following the Doddaballapura-Devanahalli-Sulibele-Hosakote route.