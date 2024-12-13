Bengaluru traffic alert: Bengaluru Midnight Marathon's 17th edition is scheduled to take place on the night of December 14 and 15. In light of this, the city's traffic police have issued an advisory. Commuters must follow the traffic restrictions in effect to avoid congestion during the event.
Rotary Bengaluru IT Corridor is organising the marathon at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) in Whitefield. According to an India Today report, participants will come from over 20 countries.
According to the advisory, road closures will come into effect on December 14 at 3:00 pm. These traffic restrictions will be lifted on December 15 at 5:00 am. The vehicular movement will be restricted on the left side of the road, extending to the ITPL Back Gate from the Ginger Hotel Junction near Kundalahalli Metro Station.
According to the report, traffic police personnel will be stationed at key points to manage traffic flow and assist drivers during the event. Commuters must plan their journeys in accordance with traffic restrictions to avoid delays and traffic snarls.
