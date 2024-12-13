The 17th Bengaluru Midnight Marathon is slated to take place on December 14-15. The Rotary Bengaluru IT Corridor is hosting the event, attracting participants from over 20 countries.

Bengaluru traffic alert: Bengaluru Midnight Marathon's 17th edition is scheduled to take place on the night of December 14 and 15. In light of this, the city's traffic police have issued an advisory. Commuters must follow the traffic restrictions in effect to avoid congestion during the event.

Rotary Bengaluru IT Corridor is organising the marathon at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (KTPO) in Whitefield. According to an India Today report, participants will come from over 20 countries.

Routes to take and avoid According to the advisory, road closures will come into effect on December 14 at 3:00 pm. These traffic restrictions will be lifted on December 15 at 5:00 am. The vehicular movement will be restricted on the left side of the road, extending to the ITPL Back Gate from the Ginger Hotel Junction near Kundalahalli Metro Station.

Bengaluru traffic alert, alternate routes: Traffic moving to Vydehi and ITPL will be rerouted at Ginger Hotel and asked to turn right. The diversion follows movement to the ITPL Back Gate on the right side and then continues to Big Bazaar. Vehicles will have to take a left to head to Hoodi from Big Bazaar.

Traffic moving to Hope Farm must take a right turn at Shantiniketan and proceed along the route via Channasandra or Hope Farm.

Traffic police also issued guidelines for BMTC buses and heavy vehicles heading to Vydehi from Kundalahalli. These vehicles must proceed straight at Graphite India Junction, turn left at Sumadhura Nandana Apartments, and move towards NetApp Junction. Further, heavy vehicles must turn right to move to ITPL and Hope Farm from NetApp Junction.