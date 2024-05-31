Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 10:34:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.00 0.49%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.65 0.85%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 926.55 0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 357.75 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,523.75 0.60%
Business News/ News / Bengaluru traffic alert! Traffic Police issues advisory for Brahmarathotsava festivities; Check routes to take & avoid
BackBack

Bengaluru traffic alert! Traffic Police issues advisory for Brahmarathotsava festivities; Check routes to take & avoid

Fareha Naaz

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for Brahmarathotsava and Pallakki Temple Festival impacting traffic movement from Hongasandra Bus Stop to Kodichikkanahalli Junction from May 31 to June 1.

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Traffic diversions are in place from 12:00 noon on May 31 to 6:00 am on June 1 due to the village festival at Hongasandra. (Hindustan Times)Premium
Bengaluru traffic advisory: Traffic diversions are in place from 12:00 noon on May 31 to 6:00 am on June 1 due to the village festival at Hongasandra. (Hindustan Times)

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in the wake of the upcoming Brahmarathotsava and Pallakki Temple Festival in Hongasandra. The advisory outlines traffic diversions expected to affect the route from Hongasandra Bus Stop to Kodichikkanahalli Junction. These traffic restrictions will be enforced from 12:00 noon on May 31 until 6:00 am on June 1.

The advisory states that in view of the village festival at Hongasandra, in the limits of Madiwala Traffic Police Station, traffic arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Also read: 'Bangalore will not be liveable in next 5 yrs, Delhi isn't now', says IIT Madras alum, viral post sparks debate

Traffic diversions

Listed below are the traffic diversions in place:

  • As per the advisory, the vehicular movement towards the Begur main road has been diverted via Bommanahalli Junction on the Hosur main road. To reach Begur, commuters must take the route to Kudlugate and “take the right turn".

Also read: Peak Bengaluru moment: Ola driver checks server logs while driving, netizens say 'accident to hote rehenge'

  • The advisory urges commuters travelling towards Devarachikkanahalli and Begur from Bommanahalli Junction to take a right turn at Kodichikkanahalli Junction and take the D Mart Junction route.
  • Commuters heading to Kodichikkanahalli should take left turn near PK Kalayana Mantapa cross and navigate via internal roads of Begur.
  • To reach Devarachikkanahali main road, commuters must take the Bommanahalli Junction route via Kodichikkanahalli Junction.

Also read: Bengaluru news: Avoid THESE routes today for hustle-free travel. Here's why

Also read: Bengaluru Rains: Waterlogged roads, fallen trees, hailstorm grip city days after severe water crisis

Commuters must refer to the official traffic advisory for more information.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 31 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue