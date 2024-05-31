Bengaluru traffic alert! Traffic Police issues advisory for Brahmarathotsava festivities; Check routes to take & avoid
Bengaluru traffic advisory: Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for Brahmarathotsava and Pallakki Temple Festival impacting traffic movement from Hongasandra Bus Stop to Kodichikkanahalli Junction from May 31 to June 1.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in the wake of the upcoming Brahmarathotsava and Pallakki Temple Festival in Hongasandra. The advisory outlines traffic diversions expected to affect the route from Hongasandra Bus Stop to Kodichikkanahalli Junction. These traffic restrictions will be enforced from 12:00 noon on May 31 until 6:00 am on June 1.