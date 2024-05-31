The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in the wake of the upcoming Brahmarathotsava and Pallakki Temple Festival in Hongasandra. The advisory outlines traffic diversions expected to affect the route from Hongasandra Bus Stop to Kodichikkanahalli Junction. These traffic restrictions will be enforced from 12:00 noon on May 31 until 6:00 am on June 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The advisory states that in view of the village festival at Hongasandra, in the limits of Madiwala Traffic Police Station, traffic arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Traffic diversions Listed below are the traffic diversions in place:

As per the advisory, the vehicular movement towards the Begur main road has been diverted via Bommanahalli Junction on the Hosur main road. To reach Begur, commuters must take the route to Kudlugate and "take the right turn". The advisory urges commuters travelling towards Devarachikkanahalli and Begur from Bommanahalli Junction to take a right turn at Kodichikkanahalli Junction and take the D Mart Junction route.

Commuters heading to Kodichikkanahalli should take left turn near PK Kalayana Mantapa cross and navigate via internal roads of Begur.

To reach Devarachikkanahali main road, commuters must take the Bommanahalli Junction route via Kodichikkanahalli Junction.

Commuters must refer to the official traffic advisory for more information.

