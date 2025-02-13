Bengaluru traffic alert: Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a travel advisory on Thursday in the wake of Aero India 2025. The advisory mentions traffic restrictions and diversions for commuters travelling to Kempegowda International Airport.

The advisory dated February 11 urges commuters heading to the airport to avoid National Highway 44. It states, “Due to Aero India 2025, all commuters to the airport are advised to avoid NH 44—Bengaluru-Bellary Road. Use alternate route via Hebbal -> Hennur -> Bagalur -> Airport South gate.”

As per the advisory, commuters must avoid taking Bellary Road in addition to National Highway 44, while going to Bengaluru International Airport. Further, there are specific traffic diversions in place as the 15th edition of Aero India is taking place at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. On February 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the event.

Alternative routes Bengaluru Traffic Police advised commuters to take alternate route through Hebbal and proceed to Hennur, followed by Bagalur and Airport South gate.

Aero India 2025 The theme for five-day event is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’ which focuses on India's aerial prowess, indigenous defence innovations, and global aerospace advancements. The event aims to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, as well as Make for the World campaigns.

Nearly 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, are participating in the event. Prominent dignitaries who have attended the show include Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the Chief of Defence Staff, and tri-service chiefs.

The first three days of Aero India 2025 were designated as business days and catered exclusively to industry leaders and policymakers. The remaining two days, that is February 13 and 14, are public days. On these days visitors can experience airshows and exhibitions.