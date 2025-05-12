Think Bengaluru traffic fines add up to a gold mine? Here's how much the police department makes from traffic challans

Bengaluru traffic violation fines pinching you too hard? You may be shocked to know that the net collection from these fines is not “significant,” or “much”. That's what the city's senior IPS officers say.

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently had a candid and free-wheeling interaction with two senior Bengaluru police officials on the city's traffic woes.

Nikhil Kamath with the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police B Dayananda and Joint Commissioner of Police MN Anucheth in his car

Driving his way through the city, with the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police B Dayananda and Joint Commissioner of Police MN Anucheth in his car, Kamath candidly asked how much the collection from traffic fines was.

How much Bengaluru police makes from traffic challans? Responding to Nikhil Kamath's question, Joint Commissioner of Police MN Anucheth estimated the amount to be ₹150-170 crore.

Current traffic fines in Bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic fine collection ‘not much’? When Kamath speculated that the net collection from the fines must “add up to a lot,” Achyudananda said that wasn't the case. He added that the collection was not very “significant.”

“And police contrary to popular perception, is not a revenue earning department. The government does not expect revenue to be generated out of the Police Department. The fine what we collect is more for deterrent effect. Basically it should pinch the person for violating the traffic rules and regulations," Bengaluru Commissioner of Police B Dayananda told Nikhil Kamath.

What happens when VIPs break traffic rules On being asked if it's right for VIPs to break lines or violate traffic rules, Dayananda replied, “I would rephrase the question as whether they should enjoy this preferential movement. For a person holding the position of chief minister, or even the governor or the prime minister, it becomes all the more necessary.”