South Western Railway (SWR) is set to cancel almost all trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru and some other trains on different dates from December 14 to 22. SWR made this announcement to undertake yard remodelling at Hassan Junction Railway Station through a post on X.

The Railway Ministry has approved taking up pre-non-interlocking for five days from December 14 to December 18. A notification from the Principal Chief Operations Manager of SWR stated. The notification further stated that non-interlocking for remodelling will take place for four days from December 19 to December 22 at Hassan's yard.

This upgradation of interlocking from Standard 1 to 3 will allow SWR to receive and dispatch trains in all four directions including Arsikere, Nelamangala (Bengaluru), Mysuru, and Mangaluru.

During the period December 14 to 18, line block and signal and telecommunication block will be in effect from 2 pm to 6 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm. Hence, no rail lines in Hassan will be available for train operations during this period.

From December 19 to December 22, a traffic block will be in place from 8 am to 2 pm for engineering work and no trains will operate during this period.

Cancelled trains

The Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Express overnight services will remain cancelled during this remodeling activity.

Train No. 16511 Bengaluru-Kannur will remain non-operational from December 16 to 20 Train No. 16595 Bengaluru-Karwar Panchaganga Express will remain non-operational from December 16 to 20. Pairing services of the above trains, Train Nos. 16512 and 16596 will remain non-operational from December 17 to 21. Train No. 16575 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express will be non-operational on December 14, 17, 19 and 21. The pairing train (16576) of the above train will be non-operational on December 15, 18, 20 and 22. Train No. 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar tri-weekly Express will be non-operational on December 13, 15, 18, 20 and 22. Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yesvantpur tri-weekly will be non-operational on December 14, 16, 19, 21 and 23. Train No. 16539/16540 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Junction weekly Express will be non-operational on December 16 and 17, respectively.

Available train service

For passengers willing to commute from Bengaluru to coastal Karnataka during this period, the following train services will remain operational:

Train No. 16585/16586 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal-Bengaluru-Murdeshwar will be the only train connecting the State capital to the coast, but it will bypass Mysuru and take alternative routes during this period. The above train will operate via Yesvantpur bypass, Nelamangala, Shravanabelagola, and Hassan and skip the stations of Bengaluru City, Mandya, and Mysuru from December 14 to 16, reported The Hindu. Moreover, these trains will operate via the Yesvantpur bypass, Tumakuru, Arsikere, and Hassan and skip the Mysuru route from December 17 to 22.

