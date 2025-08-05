Bengaluru transport strike: Advisory issued as Karnataka govt braces for 'bandh'—check what's open & what's not

Karnataka's transport employees' union has initiated an indefinite strike due to unsuccessful negotiations with the government. They demand 38 months' back pay and a salary increase effective January 1, 2024.

Kanishka Singharia
Published5 Aug 2025, 07:15 AM IST
KSRTC strike: Karnataka asks IT firms to allow WFH, hires private vehicles(istock)

The employees' union of Karnataka’s state-run transport corporations has announced an indefinite strike starting today, following failed talks with the government on Monday. The employees' unions remained firm on their demands for payment of 38 months' arrears and the implementation of a salary hike effective from January 1, 2024.

To reduce traffic congestion and minimise public inconvenience during the strike, authorities have urged private IT firms—especially those in Bengaluru—to permit employees to work from home.

(This is a developing story)

