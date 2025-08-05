Bengaluru transport strike: Advisory issued as Karnataka govt braces for 'bandh'—check what's open & what's not

The employees' union of Karnataka’s state-run transport corporations has announced an indefinite strike starting today, following failed talks with the government on Monday. The employees' unions remained firm on their demands for payment of 38 months' arrears and the implementation of a salary hike effective from January 1, 2024.



To reduce traffic congestion and minimise public inconvenience during the strike, authorities have urged private IT firms—especially those in Bengaluru—to permit employees to work from home.



(This is a developing story)