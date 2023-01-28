Elon Musk-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a free-to-use chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to answer user queries. The AI chatbot has gained popularity over a short period of time. But it is now growing into an issue of concern for some.

A university in Bengaluru has banned the use of ChatGPT inside the campus. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Bengaluru’s RV University has restricted ChatGPT inside the campus to arrest its misuse by students. In case the university faculty doubts on the originality of an assignment, they can ask students to redo it, the report says.

Not only ChatGPT, the university has also banned other AI tools such as GitHub Co-pilot and Black Box. “We have issued an advisory to all departments in the university and banned a few AI tools like ChatGPT as students might use them in exams or to complete their assignments. The ban is already implemented," said an official to Hindustan Times.

Sciences Po, one of France's top universities, has also banned the use of ChatGPT. The university said on Friday the school had emailed all students and faculty announcing a ban on OpenAI's ChatGPT and all other AI-based tools at Sciences Po.

"Without transparent referencing, students are forbidden to use the software for the production of any written work or presentations, except for specific course purposes, with the supervision of a course leader," Sciences Po said, though it did not specify how it would track usage.

According to US media reports, some public schools in New York City and Seattle have also banned the use of ChatGPT. Concerns about the AI chatbot escalated after a recent report which said that the ChatGPT has passed exams at a US law school after writing essays on topics ranging from constitutional law to taxation and torts.

Educators across the world have started warning against the widespread misuse of the AI bot for cheating and changing traditional classroom teaching methods.