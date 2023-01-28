Bengaluru university bans ChatGPT inside the campus: Here's why2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 06:42 PM IST
- According to a report by Hindustan Times, Bengaluru’s RV University has restricted ChatGPT inside the campus to arrest its misuse by students.
Elon Musk-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a free-to-use chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to answer user queries. The AI chatbot has gained popularity over a short period of time. But it is now growing into an issue of concern for some.
