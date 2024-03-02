Bengaluru user left stunned! Uber showcased sky-high prices for short city trip
Uber user in Bengaluru shocked by high prices for short trip, opts for bus service. Social media discussion ensues, with suggestions to lower cab fares. Incident underscores need for affordable transportation options in the city.
Bengaluru, known for its notorious traffic, has once again made headlines as an Uber user expressed shock at the exorbitant prices for a short trip within the city. The incident unfolded when a user named Rajesh Bhattad shared a screenshot on a microblogging site, revealing that Uber was showcasing prices nearly ₹2,000 for a ride from Kempegowda International Airport to the south-eastern suburb of Electronic City, a distance of less than 40 kilometers.
One user suggested a potential solution, recommending a simple hack to reduce Uber and Ola fares by 30-50%. The advice was to avoid selecting the "Airport zone" as the pickup location, as fares tend to be lower just outside the airport boundaries. However, some users acknowledged that while this hack may save money, it could present challenges in obtaining the last-mile connectivity.
The incident sheds light on the ongoing issues faced by commuters in Bengaluru, emphasizing the need for affordable and accessible transportation options, especially during peak hours or late at night. As discussions around public transport alternatives and potential fare adjustments continue, the people of Bengaluru eagerly await a solution to the city's notorious traffic and expensive cab rides.
