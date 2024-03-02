Bengaluru, known for its notorious traffic, has once again made headlines as an Uber user expressed shock at the exorbitant prices for a short trip within the city. The incident unfolded when a user named Rajesh Bhattad shared a screenshot on a microblogging site, revealing that Uber was showcasing prices nearly ₹2,000 for a ride from Kempegowda International Airport to the south-eastern suburb of Electronic City, a distance of less than 40 kilometers.

The screenshot, taken after midnight, displayed escalating fares for various Uber services, with a trip to his home costing ₹1,931 for Uber Go, ₹1,846 for Uber Go Sedan, ₹1,846 for Uber Premier, and a whopping ₹2,495 for Uber XL. Typically, cab services implement night-time charges or surge pricing during late hours, contributing to the elevated fare. In response to the staggering prices, Bhattad opted for an alternative mode of transportation and expressed gratitude to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for providing a bus service. Bhattad's screenshot and experience sparked a conversation on social media, with many users expressing their agreement that app-based cab fares in Bengaluru have become unreasonably high.

One user suggested a potential solution, recommending a simple hack to reduce Uber and Ola fares by 30-50%. The advice was to avoid selecting the "Airport zone" as the pickup location, as fares tend to be lower just outside the airport boundaries. However, some users acknowledged that while this hack may save money, it could present challenges in obtaining the last-mile connectivity.

The incident sheds light on the ongoing issues faced by commuters in Bengaluru, emphasizing the need for affordable and accessible transportation options, especially during peak hours or late at night. As discussions around public transport alternatives and potential fare adjustments continue, the people of Bengaluru eagerly await a solution to the city's notorious traffic and expensive cab rides.

