In a friendly banter, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar took to Twitter over issues related to infrastructure, tech entrepreneurship and other topics to make their point on which is a better city - Bengaluru or Hyderabad?

However, in the end, both concluded the conversation wishing that two cities continue the healthy competition to create jobs, and infrastructure to accommodate more young professionals.

Read the conversation here:

Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze



More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth https://t.co/RPVALrl0QB — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 31, 2022

.@ktrtrs, my friend, I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India’s best city. https://t.co/HFn8cQIlGS — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) April 4, 2022

Dear @DKShivakumar Anna, I don’t know much about politics of Karnataka & who will win but challenge accepted👍



Let Hyderabad & Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters & prosperity for our great nation



Let’s focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal & Hijab https://t.co/efUkIzKemT — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 4, 2022

In recent days, Karnataka has been in the news for growing right-wing religious activism which is drawing criticism from many entrepreneurs. So much so, that Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to "resolve the growing religious divide" in the state, warning that if the tech sector becomes communal it will "destroy" India's global leadership in it.

