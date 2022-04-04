This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Both concluded the conversation wishing that two cities continue the healthy competition to create jobs, and infrastructure to accommodate more young professionals.
In a friendly banter, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar took to Twitter over issues related to infrastructure, tech entrepreneurship and other topics to make their point on which is a better city - Bengaluru or Hyderabad?
However, in the end, both concluded the conversation wishing that two cities continue the healthy competition to create jobs, and infrastructure to accommodate more young professionals.
In recent days, Karnataka has been in the news for growing right-wing religious activism which is drawing criticism from many entrepreneurs. So much so, that Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to "resolve the growing religious divide" in the state, warning that if the tech sector becomes communal it will "destroy" India's global leadership in it.
