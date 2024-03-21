Bengaluru water crisis: ‘Aerators installation drive’ to save water begins today ahead of World Water Day
Bengaluru water crisis: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has set a voluntary 10-day window beginning today, March 21, to ensure aerator installation
Bengaluru water crisis: In the wake of the prevailing water crisis in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will commence the installation drive of tap aerators from Thursday, March 21, in a bid to conserve water.
