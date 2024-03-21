Bengaluru water crisis: In the wake of the prevailing water crisis in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will commence the installation drive of tap aerators from Thursday, March 21, in a bid to conserve water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This installation drive will cover buildings, commercial establishments, industries, luxury hotels, restaurants and other public areas in the city. On Tuesday, March 19, the Bengaluru water management body made it compulsory for bulk consumers in the tech hub to use aerators in taps by March 31.

"Authorities will start the installation of aerators in buildings from today onwards, and stressed on the importance of the device, which can save up to 60 to 85 per cent water," HT quoted the chairman of the BWSSB, V Ram Prasath Manohar, as saying.

Manohar informed that licensed plumbers would be ready to assist as needed and urged residents of the tech hub to “voluntarily adopt aerators." The water supply Chief, terming the aerator an ‘affordable’ device, said that starting from just ₹60, the device can substantially reduce water consumption and water bills.

Bengaluru residents are suffering from acute water shortages, as only those who receive piped water from rivers outside the city are still getting a regular supply. As per a study published by the Centre in 2018, it was estimated that over 40 per cent of Bengaluru residents would not have access to drinking water by the end of the decade.

According to Karnataka government figures, groundwater sources have dried up due to the dry spell in the region. Over 6,900 of the 13,900 borewells in the city are out of water despite some being drilled to depths of 1,500 feet.

(With agency inputs)



