Bengaluru water crisis: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya warns massive protests if Cong fails to solve issue, ‘experts had warned…’
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya condemns government's negligence towards Bengaluru's water crisis. Warns of protests at Vidhana Soudha if issue is not resolved promptly. He also provided seven suggestions to BWSSB for immediate action.
Bengaluru water crisis: Bengaluru is grappling with an acute water crisis due to depleting groundwater levels and a drought in the Cauvery basin On this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya has warned of protests in front of Vidhana Soudha if the Congress government in Karnataka fails to solve the drinking water crisis in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from ANI)
