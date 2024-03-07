Active Stocks
Bengaluru water crisis: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya warns massive protests if Cong fails to solve issue, ‘experts had warned…’

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya condemns government's negligence towards Bengaluru's water crisis. Warns of protests at Vidhana Soudha if issue is not resolved promptly. He also provided seven suggestions to BWSSB for immediate action.

Bengaluru water crisis: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya warns protests if Cong fails to solve issue in week

Bengaluru water crisis: Bengaluru is grappling with an acute water crisis due to depleting groundwater levels and a drought in the Cauvery basin On this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya has warned of protests in front of Vidhana Soudha if the Congress government in Karnataka fails to solve the drinking water crisis in Bengaluru.

The BJP MP also said that he met Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman Ram Prasath Manohar and discussed the water crisis that is currently grappling the city. He said that if the water problem is not resolved within a week, the Karnataka BJP brass would lead protests at Vidhana Soudha. He also added the seven suggestions were given to the BWSSB for quick redressal of the issue. 

Taking to X, Surya wrote, "The government, despite being aware of having to face this situation, failed to take up precautionary measures. As a result of this negligence, today, the people of Bengaluru are facing this tough water crisis," he said in a statement. "This shows sheer neglect of the decision makers and their irresponsibility towards Bengaluru."

Also Read: The Bengaluru water crisis and how the Karnataka govt is tackling it

"In the event that these measures are not taken up within one week, the BJP will lead protests in front of Vidhana Soudha demanding the government to respond to the pressing needs of the people," Surya said.

Lambasting the Siddaramaiah government for attempting to address the issue "unscientifically", Surya in a Tweet on X also offered seven suggestions to the BWSSB for quick redressal of the issue.

Also Read: Housing society in Whitefield introduces 5,000 fine for misuse, deploys guard

He wrote,

“1) Treated water must be provided for non-potable usage for bulk users like industries & in the construction sector; 2) Drinking water must be redistributed to places where there is stress; 3) About 1,300 MLD of available treated water must be diverted towards lakes for recharging aquifers; 4) Geologists must be consulted on locations where new borewells can be dug up; 5) On a war footing, redrill/flush existing borewells which have witnessed reduced yields in the last few months; 6) Instead of disrupting existing contractual water tanker supply, water distribution must be done by efficiently managing other water tankers. 7) Cauvery Stage-5 must be completed at the earliest through which water availability at the proposed regions can be addressed."

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 07 Mar 2024, 10:04 AM IST
