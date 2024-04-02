Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB to supply recycled water for construction from today
Bengaluru water crisis: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will start supplying recycled water for construction activities from Tuesday, April 2
Bengaluru, the tech hub of India is hard hit with a water crisis as the region is facing acute water shortage due to a failed northeast monsoon. Adding to this crisis, the groundwater resources have dried up and could not be replenished. Moreover, water bodies including lakes and reservoirs have dried to their rock bottoms.