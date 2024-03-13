Bengaluru water crisis: From using milk tankers, fixing rates, filling lakes to fines; How the city is tackling drought
Bengaluru water crisis: Residents of the city have been dealing with water shortage, which is mainly a result of the failure of both the southwest and the northeast monsoon in Karnataka
Bengaluru water crisis: In light of the ongoing water crisis in the city, residents of Silicon Valley are calling for a shift to online work or work-from-home until the monsoon season.
