Bengaluru water crisis: Using drinking water in swimming pools? You may attract a penalty of ₹5,000
BWSSB prohibits use of potable water in swimming pools, imposes ₹5,000 fine for non-compliance. Temporary pool closures expected due to hygiene issues.
Amidst the ongoing water crisis, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has banned the use of drinking water in swimming pools in the city. As per ANI report, the BWSSB has imposed a a fine of ₹5,000 if the order is violated. As per media reports, the order could lead to a temporary shut down of pools as they cannot use treated water due to hygiene concerns.