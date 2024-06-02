Bengaluru water supply cut alert! BSWWB warns of water shortage on THESE days
Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board have alerted Bengaluru residents for a 2-day water supply cut due to work on the Cauvery Stage V Project. Know time and affected areas here
Bengaluru water supply cut: Bengaluru, Karnataka's capital and Silicon Valley of India is set for water supply disruption in the coming days, reported TOI. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BSWWB) announced that water supply will be affected in the city for two days - June 6 and June 7.