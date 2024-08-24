Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday, August 24, that an increase of 20 to 30 per cent in water tariff is “inevitable" due to ongoing financial difficulties faced by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). DK Shivakumar justified the water tariff hike, saying there has been no increase in the past 12-13 years and without its implementation, the board might collapse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There has been no water tariff hike in the last 12-13 years. The BWSSB is managing its finances with great difficulty. Water tariff hike is inevitable and it will be done irrespective of any opposition to it," DK Shivakumar said while speaking after inaugurating the 'Cauvery water at your doorstep' campaign.

Shivakumar, however, also said that the Karnataka government has not yet determined the exact amount that will be charged from the Bengaluru residents. "We are still determining the exact amount and the segments to which the hike will apply," he said.

Shivakumar explained that without an increase in water tariffs, the BWSSB might face collapse, impacting its ability to support its employees and manage basic operational costs, including electricity bills. "It is imperative to supply water to 140 crore people of Bengaluru. It is difficult to do so without investing in a larger distribution network," Shivakumar added.

The Karnataka deputy chief minister also addressed the rising electricity costs. "Given the steep rise in electricity prices over the past 14 years, this facility will save significant money and involve all departments connected to Bengaluru," he said.

Responding to proposals for privatizing BWSSB services, the Deputy CM rejected and cited past experiences where privatization led to increased costs without delivering substantial benefits. "Despite many proposals and past experiences, including a study I conducted on water utility privatization in France, I am resolute in opposing privatization of public utilities," he said.

"Adani and other companies have taken up responsibility for utilities in many cities including Mumbai. But I firmly told them that I would not allow the privatisation of public utilities. There have been many proposals for privatisation of utilities even during the times of JH Patel and SM Krishna," he said.