Bengaluru woman dies after scooter skids, touches live wire on flooded road

A Bengaluru woman was electrocuted to death after her scooter skidded on a flooded road and came in contact with a live electric pole amid heavy rains
A 23-year-old woman died after her scooter skidded on a flooded road and came in contact with a live electric pole in Bengaluru which has been slammed by heavy torrential rains. The incident at around 9:30 pm on Monday near the Whitefield area in Bengaluru when the woman was returning from her office. The woman has been identified as Akhila.
According to a report, Akhila used to work in the administrative department of a school. Around 9:30 pm, when Akhila was returning home, her scooter skidded while crossing a waterlogged road. As her scooter skidded, she tried to grab on to a nearby electric pole for support but got an electric shock.
Akhila was shifted to the hospital where she was declared dead.
Her family has blamed the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for improper handling of the electricity and other systems.
Bengaluru continues to reel from the aftermath of the torrential downpour which has left roads waterlogged and several areas flooded. A fresh spell of rains has only added to the woes of the residents of Bengaluru.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cited "unprecedented rainfall and overflowing" water bodies for the deluge but assured his government's commitment to restore normalcy.
"Karnataka, especially Bengaluru has not received unprecedented heavy rain...for the last 90 years such rain has not been recorded. All the tanks are full and are overflowing, some of them have breached, and there have been continuous rains, every day it is raining," Bommai said.
The chief minister also said that the entire city was not facing difficulties.
"Basically the issue lies in two zones, particularly the Mahadevapura zone for reasons such as presence of 69 tanks in that small area and almost all of them have either breached or are overflowing. Secondly, all establishments are in low lying areas, and the third is encroachments," Bommai said.
