Bengaluru woman dies after scooter skids, touches live wire on flooded road

A 23-year-old woman died after her scooter skidded on a flooded road and came in contact with a live electric pole in Bengaluru which has been slammed by heavy torrential rains. The incident at around 9:30 pm on Monday near the Whitefield area in Bengaluru when the woman was returning from her office. The woman has been identified as Akhila.

