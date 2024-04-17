A Bengaluru woman was subjected to a penalty of ₹ 1.36 lakh for 270 traffic violations.

A Bengaluru woman was subjected to a penalty of ₹1.36 lakh for multiple traffic violations, much more than what her Honda Activa scooter is worth, The Times of India reported on April 17.

The woman was fined for 270 traffic violations. She was observed riding without a helmet, sometimes on the wrong side of the road.

The fines were charged for various road traffic infringements including triple riding, wrong-side driving, riding without a helmet, signal jumps and other traffic offences.

Also read: Air India to develop Bengaluru airport as hub for southern India Several CCTV cameras installed at various locations in the city captured the woman riding her vehicle defying all the traffic regulations, as per the report. According to police, the woman's behaviour shows blatant disregard for traffic and road safety rules.

The woman reportedly received a series of notices from the police that urged her to clear all the pending challans and fines on her scooter.

Also read: Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB to supply recycled water for construction from today Traffic violations on the rise In the past too, traffic police in the city booked such serial traffic offenders and slapped them with hefty penalties. Of late, the Bengaluru traffic police have intensified their efforts to collect pending fines from traffic violators, targeting vehicle owners with outstanding fines exceeding ₹50,000. The police have started identifying such vehicles and sending notices to violators.

Recently, the police booked another two-wheeler owner, a resident of Sudhamanagar, for flouting traffic rules and levied a whopping ₹3.2 lakh penalty.

Also read: 24-year-old Indian student from Haryana shot dead in car in Canada's Vancouver As many as 2,681 vehicles in the city have accumulated fines above the ₹50,000 threshold for traffic violations, said Joint Commissioner of Police MN Anucheth.

Traffic advisory Meanwhile, the Bengaluru traffic police on April 16 announced a series of traffic adjustments in the city, citing Brahma Rathotsava celebrations in the vicinity of Sri Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple from April 17 to April 19.

A traffic advisory issued by the police mentions road closures, diversions and alternate routes as a large number of devotees are expected to participate in the event.

