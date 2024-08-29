A 25-year-old woman named Navyashree was reportedly choked to death by her husband at their Bengaluru home late Tuesday night. The police have detained her husband, Kiran, for questioning in connection with the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navyashree's friend Aishwarya, who lodged the complaint, told police that the victim had contacted her on Tuesday morning and expressed her anguish about the marriage.

On Tuesday evening, Aishwarya on Tuesday visited Navyashree's house. Another friend Anil also joined her. Navyashree discussed about her distressed marraige with her friends, following which, Anil advised Navyashree to file a police complaint

After dropping Anil off at his home, Navyashree and Aishwarya returned to their place and went to bed around 11:30 am. The next morning, at around 6 am, Aishwarya woke up to the horrifying discovery that Navyashree had been strangled to death. She immediately called the police to report the incident.

The police believe that Kiran, who was suspicious of Navyashree, may have used his key to enter the house during the night and strangled her.

Sources, close to India Today, said the woman was tied to a chair, tortured, and then killed.