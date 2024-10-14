A Bengaluru woman's post on X, formerly Twitter, regarding finding a flatmate has gone viral on social media. But what has made the post viral is that the potential roommate, “won’t mind guests, loud music, alcohol or smoke, preferably vegetarian and Hindi speaking." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her viral post, she mentioned that she is looking for a flatmate for a one room of the 3BHK apartment located in the Wilson Garden area of the city.

Describing the room amenities, she added that it comes with a big bed, mattress, AC, geyser, storage units, wardrobe and a wall-mount desk. More over, she also added that an attached washroom and balcony is also availbale. The rent for the room specified in her post is ₹17,000 and deposit of ₹70,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She wrote, “Looking for my replacement in a fully furnished 3bhk in wilson garden, bangalore to move in immediately. someone young, xx chromosomes, easy-going, won’t mind guests, pets, loud music, alcohol or smoke; preferably vegetarian and Hindi speaking."

In another post, she added, “we have all the basic appliances like fridge, mixer and washing machine. We also have a TV cabinet so if you bring a TV, i’ll be overjoyed. The flat is on the 2nd floor. No lift in the building so you’ll be forced to workout everytime you go out (this is also a pro in my opinion)" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the end, she mentioned, “this is a steal deal tbh. One minus is that I’ll continue to live here so you’ll have to tolerate me (I’m just shifting to the other room). I am a bit annoying and much of a clean freak (kitchen specially) so… anyways, excited to see my new flatmate."

Netizens have reacted to the viral post, which has raked upto 1.5 million views. While many praised her for the creativity of the ad, calling it one of the best, many others criticised her for discrimination, pointing out at allowing alcohol and smoking but not permitting non-vegetarian food. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She did give the reason behind her preference and said, “This post is not about health. It’s about a flatmate requirement. It’s about comfort and peace in the house. I don’t mind any form of cooked food but I am a vegetarian and hence can’t stand the sight of raw meat. And I am very social hence I keep having friends over."

Reactions on the viral post “Alcohol/smoking is ok, but nonveg is not?", One user questioned.

“Alcohol and smoke is okay but vegetarianism is where you draw the line lmao," another criticised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Alcohol n smoking allowed jo hanikarak hain but nonveg is not allowed"

Everything is fine but what is discrimination like you can smoke and drink but can't eat non-veg?

Another user asked, “No need to look at the raw meat. Parceled meat based food allowed ?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another questioned, “Is it your house? Too many demands. Hope you would be okay with adjusting to the other person's requirements too."

“I don’t get it, if its an equally shared place and they are paying for it too then why shall you get to decide their food habits? I mean not like you’re the landlord who owns the entire place?!" a user pointed out.

Some users also spoke on the Hindi language requirement and said, “"Prefeably Hindi Speaking." That too in Bengaluru? Kannadigas are to be blamed for being too Liberal. We should emulate the Tamils." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}